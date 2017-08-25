SpartanNash Foundation Launches Campaign to Help End Hunger

By Rebekah Marcarelli

The SpartanNash Foundation is hosting a company-wide fundraising effort to help end hunger in the communities it serves, inviting store guests to join the foundation and SpartanNash associates in supporting local food pantries and food banks. The retail scan campaign runs Aug. 30-Sept. 10, and 100 percent of dollars raised will support community food pantries selected by each of SpartanNash’s corporate-owned stores in eight states.

“With this scan campaign, we wanted to have a significant local impact, so each store has personally selected the food pantry they’ll be supporting,” said Meredith Gremel, VP of corporate affairs and communications and executive director of the SpartanNash Foundation. “SpartanNash has a long history of both monetary and food donations to support local food pantries, and this campaign continues that effort in a significant way. Now, we’re teaming up with our customers to provide hunger relief, and we’re confident that together, we can make a real difference in the communities we serve.”

A complete list of participating stores and their partner pantries can be found at spartannash.com/end-hunger.

During the company-wide fundraising campaign, customers who visit any SpartanNash-owned retail store or fuel center in eight states will have the opportunity to donate $1, $5 or $10 at any checkout lane. When customers make a donation during the 12-day scan, they will receive four coupons toward Spartan or Our Family brand products.

One hundred percent of dollars raised will go to the selected food pantry partners in each community, with additional support provided by the SpartanNash Foundation. SpartanNash underwrites the cost of the fundraising campaign, and associates and the SpartanNash Foundation – the company’s charitable giving arm – contribute financially as well.

“One in six people struggle with hunger, and as little as $1 can provide up to four meals for those in need through our pantry partners,” Gremel said. “Our store guests and associates have been amazingly generous during our previous scan campaigns, and we cannot wait to see the impact we can make together as we strive to end hunger in our local communities. It is incredible to see the power of small donations from thousands of store guests and associates. Together, we truly make a difference.”

In 2016, SpartanNash donated 5.2 million pounds of distressed product to hundreds of community food pantries and local nonprofits through its corporate retail locations, distribution centers and MDV, the company’s military division based in Norfolk, Va.

The hunger scan is the fourth scan campaign the SpartanNash Foundation will execute in 2017. To date, nearly $785,000 has been raised through the generosity of store guests and funds contributed by SpartanNash and the SpartanNash Foundation, benefiting local Special Olympics, Habitat for Humanity and patriotic partners.In 2016, $294,350 was donated to local food pantry partners through the retail scan campaign to provide hunger relief.