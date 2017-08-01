SpartanNash Foundation Raises $300K for Military Heroes

By Rebekah Marcarelli

The SpartanNash Foundation’s scan campaign to support military heroes and their families was its most successful company-wide retail fundraising effort to date – raising $300,000 on behalf of Give an Hour and Honor and Remember.

During the 12-day scan, store guests who visited any participating SpartanNash-owned retail store or fuel center in nine states had the opportunity to donate $1, $5 or $10 at any checkout lane, with 100 percent of dollars raised split evenly between the two nonprofit partner organizations.

The $150,000 that will be donated to Honor and Remember will allow the organization to provide outreach and personalized Honor and Remember flags to families of military heroes. Personalized Honor and Remember flags are regularly presented to families of fallen service members and contain the name, theater of operation and date of death of the individual. The flags are presented at both private and public occasions.

The $150,000 donation will enable Give an Hour to increase counseling and mental health services to our military heroes, their families and communities affected by conflict abroad. In addition to pledging to “give an hour” of their time each week for direct counseling, Give an Hour’s network of volunteer professionals are working to reduce the culture of mental health by participating in and leading education, training and outreach efforts in schools, communities and military bases so that all in need are able to seek and receive the care they deserve.

“At SpartanNash, we are very excited about the overwhelming support shown for our military heroes during the latest SpartanNash Foundation retail scan – our most successful scan yet,” said Meredith Gremel, vice president of corporate affairs and communications and the executive director of the SpartanNash Foundation. “SpartanNash and the SpartanNash Foundation are deeply committed to supporting our military heroes in the communities we serve, and through our partnership with Give an Hour and Honor and Remember, we assisted in raising awareness and funds for military heroes and their loved ones, while honoring the sacrifices they have made for our freedom.”