SpartanNash Offers Double Up Food Bucks Program

SpartanNash is again offering its Double Up Food Bucks program to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly known as food stamps) customers at 17 Family Fare locations throughout Western, Southern and Northern Michigan in 2017.

The Double Up produce incentive program is a public-private partnership pioneered by Fair Food Network. Today, Double Up programs are active in more than 20 states with support from federal, state and private sources.

For each dollar of fresh produce SNAP customers purchase using their Bridge Card and SpartanNash’s yes loyalty account, an equivalent amount of dollars will be earned and placed on their yes account. Shoppers can then redeem the Double Up dollars for free fruits and vegetables at participating Family Fare locations, with a maximum dollar-for-dollar match of $20 per day on their yes account.

To increase SNAP customers’ access to fresh fruits and vegetables, SpartanNash and Fair Food Network are expanding the Double Up program this season. SNAP shoppers can now earn or redeem Double Up dollars on any produce at participating Family Fare stores, including Michigan-grown fruits and vegetables. Michigan produces a wider variety of fruits and vegetables than any other state in the country, other than California.

"Sourcing and selling local Michigan produce is a key strategic priority for us,” says Larry Pierce, EVP, merchandising and marketing for SpartanNash. “In fact, we are working to increase the number of Michigan farmers from whom we purchase produce, as well as the total number of Michigan products sold in our stores. We have an extensive reach in our local growing communities, sourcing a wide range of fruits and vegetables from more than 250 Michigan farmers. We strive to offer the best selection of locally grown produce in our retail stores and to our more than 350 independent customers in Michigan. This ‘local’ commitment includes our local growers and producers as well as our local communities through programs such as Double Up Food Bucks.”

This is the fourth year SpartanNash has offered the Double Up program at select Family Fare Supermarkets. This year, the Double Up program is being offered from April 2 to Dec. 31 at the following 17 Family Fare Supermarket locations:

Grand Rapids

· Leonard – 1225 Leonard, NE in Grand Rapids

·Fulton Heights – 1415 E. Fulton St. in Grand Rapids

·Rogers Plaza – 1148 28th St., SW in Wyoming

·Burlingame – 2900 Burlingame Ave., SW in Wyoming

·Breton Meadows – 4325 Breton Road, SE in Grand Rapids

·Kentwood – 6127 Kalamazoo, SE in Kentwood

Southern Michigan

· Hastings – 902 W. State St. in Hastings

· Lakeview – 45 East Columbia in Battle Creek

· Pennfield – 1603 Capital, NE in Battle Creek

· Urbandale – 1525 W. Michigan Ave. in Urbandale

· Marshall – 15900 W. Michigan Ave. in Marshall

· Albion – 1406 North Eaton in Albion

Holland

· Butternut – 993 Butternut Dr. in Holland

· S. Washington – 1185 S. Washington in Holland

Northern Michigan

· Rose City – 2626 N. M-33 in Rose City

· West Branch – 2206 S. M-76 in West Branch

· Harrison – 1570 N. Clare Ave. in Harrison

“Double Up Food Bucks is helping low-income families stretch their food dollars while improving their diets and supporting Michigan growers,” says Oran Hesterman, president and CEO of Fair Food Network. “SpartanNash has been an instrumental partner in scaling Double Up in grocery stores. They understood early on the power of this project as means to better serve its customers and the broader community. We are thankful for SpartanNash’s continued commitment to this project, including strong and growing support of Michigan growers. ”

Last year, 80 percent of all Double Up dollars earned at participating Family Fare stores by SNAP customers were redeemed.

In 2014, SpartanNash became the first major grocery retail chain in Michigan to support the Double Up Food Bucks program. Since then, the company has invested more than $100,000 to ensure the success of the program, the majority of which was spent on refining point-of-sale systems to make it easier for SNAP shoppers to earn and redeem Double Up dollars for fresh produce.

To date, SpartanNash has partnered with nearly 100 community organizations, including Grand Rapids Public Schools, Feeding America West Michigan, Spectrum Health Healthier Communities and the Heart of West Michigan United Way to inform communities – in both English and Spanish – about the Double Up program.