SpartanNash Partners with Unata for Click-and-Collect Program

By Rebekah Marcarelli

SpartanNash has partnered with Unata for the retailer's new click-and-collect program. Known as Fast Lane, the program allows customers to order groceries online and schedule a convenient time to pick them up.

SpartanNash launched Fast Lane at its first location in Grandville, Michigan mid-July. Less than a month later, and following a successful first store pilot, ten more locations have been launched. Family Fare Supermarkets will continue to expand Fast Lane over the next few years, growing to up to 50 stores in Michigan by the end of 2017.

SpartanNash's new digital customer experience allows shoppers to both plan their in-store shopping and make Click-and-Collect orders on one interconnected website, seamlessly switching between the two methods of shopping without losing their product selections.

Unata's 1-to-1 personalization engine powers SpartanNash's eCommerce catalogue, weekly ad, promotions, digital offers and integrates its Yes! loyalty program, where both Fast Lane and Yes! Loyalty members automatically have their preferences loaded into their Fast Lane account, making it more convenient to build their shopping cart.

"The launch of Fast Lane is part of SpartanNash's commitment to providing our store guests with a personalized, convenient shopping experience that exceeds their expectations," said Larry Pierce, SpartanNash EVP of merchandising and marketing. "Our click-and-collect program takes our company's digital customer experience to a whole new level. The entire Fast Lane experience is tailored to fit the needs of our on-the-go store guests while providing quality products at an affordable price."

