SpartanNash Teams Up with [Has Heart] to Support Military Heroes

By Craig Levitt

Building on its support of military servicemembers and veterans around the world, SpartanNash has teamed up with [Has Heart], a nonprofit organization that unites talented artists with wounded U.S. veterans, to produce and sell a series of greeting cards in 28 of its West Michigan retail stores. The [Has Heart] card collection is available in stores starting today.

For every card purchased by store guests, SpartanNash will donate $1 to support military heroes through [Has Heart] and its veteran support initiatives.

“As the leading distributor of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S., SpartanNash sees firsthand the sacrifices our servicemen and women make to protect our freedoms every day,” said Larry Pierce, executive vice president, merchandising and marketing. “Each year, SpartanNash contributes thousands of dollars, products and volunteer hours to military and veterans organizations and events, and we are proud to team up with [Has Heart] and our store guests to support our military heroes in this unique and powerful way.”

The greeting card collection includes 18 cards that share veterans’ stories meant to inspire and motivate others. Card messages include birthdays, thinking of you, thank you, get well, encouragement, comfort, sympathy and blank inside.

Each card is co-designed by a U.S. veteran and a designer. Together, they collaborate to share the veteran’s story through art. The cards are printed in Michigan by Grand Rapids-based Design Design on 100 percent recycled paper, and the inspiration behind each design is included in the card’s packaging.

“Veterans return home in many different conditions, and as a society, we are forever in debt to the sacrifices of our heroes,” said Michael Hyacinthe, co-founder of [Has Heart]. “We must do our part to engage and create opportunities that help our veterans reintegrate and repurpose themselves. We greatly appreciate the support and opportunity SpartanNash has given [Has Heart]. Their generous donation will allow us to reach more veterans and continue to provide a therapeutic outlet, bridging the gap between the military, civilian and creative worlds while supporting our heroes and their families.”

Twenty-eight SpartanNash retail stores will carry the [Has Heart] cards, including Forest Hills Foods (located at 4668 Cascade Road, SE in Grand Rapids), 21 Family Fare Supermarkets and six D&W Fresh Market locations throughout West Michigan.

The [Has Heart] greeting cards will be prominently displayed in participating stores and will retail for $4.95, with SpartanNash donating $1 back to the nonprofit organization and its veteran support initiatives.