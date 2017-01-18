Specialty Food Association Names Carla Hall as Keynote Speaker for Business Summit

By Lindsey Wojcik

Famed chef and co-host of ABC's The Chew, Carla Hall, will be the keynote speaker at this year's Specialty Food Business Summit, which will be held in Chicago April 2-4.

"I'm thrilled to join the Specialty Food Association and this group of small business entrepreneurs," says Hall. "I hope to provide inspiration and insight to help make their entrepreneurial journey as exciting as my own."

Prior to joining The Chew, Hall was a contestant on Bravo's Top Chef and Top Chef: All Stars. Over her career, she launched several businesses including a catering company and an artisanal cookie company. She opened her first restaurant, Carla Hall's Southern Kitchen, in June 2016. Her approach to cooking blends her classic French training and Southern upbringing for a twist on traditional favorites. Her cookbooks are Carla's Comfort Food: Favorite Dishes from Around the World and Cooking with Love: Comfort Food That Hugs You.

The Specialty Food Business Summit is designed to help industry professionals learn from subject-matter experts in digital marketing, e-commerce, operations and food safety. The Summit offers seminars in two concurrent tracks, tabletop exhibits and networking opportunities.