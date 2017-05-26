Specialty Food Association Reveals Lifetime Achievement Winners

By Rebekah Marcarelli

The Specialty Food Association revealed the 2017 winners of its Lifetime Achievement Awards. Today's thriving $127 billion specialty food industry was built by the brilliance and hard work of these and other association members over its 65-year history, SFA officials say.

"This year's class of lifetime achievement winners should inspire all of us within the specialty food industry," says Phil Kafarakis, president, Specialty Food Association. "These individuals include a couple that introduced panned chocolates, an individual who brought jerk seasoning from Jamaica to the U.S., and a retailer who defines that best of specialty food. The hard work that they've put into their companies and the advances they've made in the industry have helped pave the way for the amazing growth and excitement for all of us."

The Mission of the SFA's Lifetime Achievement Award is "to identify and celebrate the actions and special qualities of those persons widely recognized as having grown the industry, improved the Association, inspired companies and nurtured individuals."

The 2017 Winners are:

Harold and Lorie Alexander, Kopper's Chocolate

Ted Koryn, Liberty Foods

Paul Saginaw and Ari Weinzweig, Zingerman's Community of Businesses

Jerry Santucci, Santucci Associates Inc.

Winston Stona, Busha Browne Company