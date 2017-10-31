Edit ModuleShow Tags
Sprouts Adds Joseph O’Leary to Board of Directors

By GHQ staff

Sprouts Farmers Market has added Joseph O’Leary to its board of directors. O’Leary currently serves on the board of directors of PetSmart Inc. and Francesca’s Holding Corp., a specialty boutique retailer.

“We are excited to welcome a seasoned executive like Joe O’Leary to our board,” says Amin Maredia, CEO and a director of Sprouts Farmers Market, based in Phoenix, Ariz.. “Joe’s strategic acumen and deep merchandising and supply chain experience with successful growth-oriented retailers will be a great asset to our company and our board.”

O’Leary previously served in various executive leadership roles with PetSmart, including his most recent roles as president and CEO, as well as EVP of merchandising, marketing, supply chain and strategic planning. Before joining PetSmart, O’Leary served as CEO of Human Touch LLC, and SVP, supply chain strategy and global logistics of Gap Inc.

“Sprouts has become a leader in its industry by making healthy living easy and affordable,” says O’Leary. “This is an exciting time to join Sprouts, and I am thrilled to work with the board and management team to help lead the company on the journey ahead.”

