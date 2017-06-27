Star Market Customer Wins $1 Million Monopoly Prize

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Shaw's and Star Market revealed that Dorchester, Mass. resident April Carrington won the $1 million prize in the Albertsons Companies 2017 Monopoly Collect & Win Game. Besides playing the Collect & Win game, Carrington entered dozens of online sweepstake codes from her collected game tickets. One of those codes was randomly selected in the Last Chance drawing and earned her the top prize. The grand prize was awarded at a ceremony held at the Star Market.

"Customers across the country won more than $103 million in prizes during this year's Monopoly Collect & Win Game," says Paul Gossett, president of Shaw's Supermarkets. "This year we guaranteed a $1 million prize winner and we are so pleased to be able to award that right here in New England."

A highlight of this year's game was an online sweepstakes where customers could scan a code provided in a Monopoly game ticket for a chance to win cash and grocery gift cards throughout the Collect & Win Game. To ensure there was a Grand Prize winner, all valid sweepstakes entries collected during the game were eligible for a random, last chance drawing. By shopping at her local Star Market, Carrington collected a number of sweepstake entries and captured the Monopoly Collect & Win Game prize.

"When the Monopoly game begins in February, anticipation for this day builds for the entire Star Market team," says Joe Kelley, vice president and general manager of Star Market. "We are so thrilled that April, a Star Market customer from Dorchester, was selected from more than 164 million entries and has won the $1 million prize. This feels like a victory for our entire team."