Starbucks Selects Former Sam’s Club Exec Rosalind Brewer as New Prez

By Natalie Taylor

Rosalind Brewer, former president and CEO of Sam’s Club and current Starbucks board member, has been named to lead Starbucks Corp. as group president and COO, effective Oct. 2.

Brewer brings with her extensive insight on large-scale operations and supply chain logistics based on her past senior leadership positions, which includes five years with Sam’s Club, the $56 billion members-only warehouse club channel of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc., six years in executive roles for Wal-Mart and 22 years at Kimberly-Clark. In addition to her valuable experience in consumer products and distribution, Brewer will also provide vast expertise in product development, product management, innovation and international operations and distribution.

“Starbucks is a culture-first company focused on performance, and Roz [Brewer] is a world-class operator and executive who embodies the values of Starbucks,” says Kevin Johnson, president and CEO at Seattle-based Starbucks. “She has been a trusted strategic counselor to me ever since she joined our board of directors, and I deeply value her insight, business acumen and leadership expertise.”

Brewer will report to Johnson and serve as a member of Starbucks’ senior leadership team, and will continue to serve on the company’s board of directors. As president and COO, Brewer will lead Starbucks’ operating businesses across Canada, the U.S. and Latin America, as well as the global functions of supply chain, product innovation and store development organizations.

“I am so honored to have the pleasure of working with the Starbucks leadership team to realize our highest of aspirations for the company and I look forward to working closely with the astute and talented leaders across the enterprise,” says Brewer.

Brewer earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Spelman College and attended an advanced management program at The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. She has been recognized as one of the world’s most powerful women, ranking No. 19 by Fortune (2016) and No. 57 by Forbes (2016). She is also a chairperson on the Board of Trustees at Spelman College and sits on the board of directors for Lockheed Martin Corp.

Brewer will be based at the Starbucks Support Center in Seattle beginning Oct. 2.