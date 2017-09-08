Stop & Shop Unveils New ‘Service Promises’ for ‘Consistently Positive Shopping Experiences’

By GHQ Staff

In a bid to make its in-store experience fun and hassle-free each and every visit, Stop & Shop has embarked on a new "Service Promises" program as part of its renewed commitment to help customers save money, time and eat well.

Backed by "a significant investment in training all store level team members," the regional retailer said its new customer initiative "will further empower associates to do what it takes to satisfy customers' evolving needs with a variety of new service promises," including:

Focusing on providing the freshest product possible, Stop & Shop is offering a 100 percent, double-your-money-back guarantee for quality fresh meat, produce, seafood, bakery and floral products.

A raincheck or replacement if any advertised product is out of stock.

A pledge to make any situation right. "From rainchecks to refunds or exchanges, our associates are committed to making it right and doing so with a smile."

A division of Ahold, Stop & Shop employs over 61,000 associates and operates 419 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey.