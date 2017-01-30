Edit ModuleShow Tags
Sunripe Certified Brands Donates to Whole Kids Foundation

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Published:

To support the Whole Kids Foundation’s mission to improve children’s nutrition and wellness, Sunripe Certified Brands donated $5,000 to the organization.

The foundation was presented with a check at Sunripe Certified Brands’ annual health fair by all employees as a way to thank Whole Foods Market for its continuous support of the Fair Food Program.

Lucas Benitez of the Coalition of Immokalee Workers, along with Jon Esformes and Lyle Bagley of Sunripe Certified Brands, personally thanked Whole Foods Market on behalf of both organizations for its support in ensuring that all workers are provided with a safe environment and fair pay. While addressing James Bible, RVP of Whole Foods Market, Benitez ended with “your belief in what we’re doing is setting the foundation for future generations.”

 “For years, Whole Foods has advocated for the same things we care deeply about, including human dignity and fair working conditions,” says Jon Esformes, CEO of Sunripe Certified Brands. “Our health fair was a wonderful opportunity to present them with a check, in gratitude, from all of the people personally affected by their commitment to selling Fair Foods Program-labeled product.”

