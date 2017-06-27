Supervalu CFO Bruce Besanko Resigns

Bruce Besanko has resigned his post as EVP/COO/CFO at Supervalu, effective July 5, 2017, to pursue an opportunity outside the company.

Rob Woseth, EVP and chief strategy officer, will assume the additional position of interim CFO and David Johnson, VP and controller, will assume the additional position of interim chief accounting officer, until the company secures a permanent CFO.

“On behalf of Supervalu, I want to thank Bruce for his service over the past four years,” says Mark Gross, president and CEO. “Bruce made numerous contributions to this organization, including improvements to the company’s capital structure that have laid the groundwork for our transformation. We wish Bruce well in his future endeavors.”

Gross echoed confidence in Woseth and Johnson, whom he described as “important leaders,” who are well suited to fill the interim roles.

With annual sales of approximately $12 billion in fiscal 2017, Supervalu serves customers across the United States through a network of 2,363 stores, including 1,902 stores operated by wholesale customers serviced primarily by the company’s food distribution business, and 217 traditional retail grocery stores operated under five retail banners in six geographic regions (store counts as of February 25, 2017).