Supervalu Launches Quick & Easy Meals

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Supervalu launched Quick & Easy Meals, an expanded line of meal solutions inspired by the growing demand for simple, freshly-prepared options.

The easy-to-recognize meal program offers consumers a choice of three different levels of food preparation: fully prepared, ready-to-eat items; completely assembled heat-and-eat meals; and fresh meal kit options with preselected ingredients already chopped, sliced and measured for simpler and faster preparation at home.

“While we have long provided meal solutions for busy shoppers, our new Quick & Easy Meals program will now make it even easier for our customers to find a variety of fresh, fast, delicious and reasonably priced meals to meet their needs on any particular day,” said Anne Dament, Supervalu SVP of retail, merchandising and marketing. “Today’s consumers are seeking changes, impacting where they spend their food dollars. Originally, a grocery store only needed to have the components to make the meal. Now, we need to have the full solution available to time-starved customers at our stores or delivered to their homes, whether it’s ready to eat, heat and eat, or prepare at home.”

The meals will be stocked at Supervalu retail banners and available to the more than 3,000 independent grocery stores nationwide, served by the retailer’s wholesale business.

“Independent retailers look to Supervalu for insights on trends and answers to the changing consumer landscape,” said Mike Stigers, EVP of wholesale at Supervalu. “As the more than 3,000 stores we serve across the country look to evolve and continue to position themselves to best serve their customers, solutions like our Quick & Easy meal program provides a differentiator in their stores.”

The new meal solutions include: