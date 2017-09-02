Supervalu to Participate at Goldman Sachs Global Retailing Conference

By Natalie Taylor

Supervalu Inc. will participate in next week’s Goldman Sachs 24th Annual Global Retailing Conference in New York City, located at the New York Plaza Hotel. President and CEO Mark Gross will address investors at approximately 8:50 a.m. EST on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017.

A live webcast of the event will be available through the Supervalu website here.

A replay will be archived on Supervalu’s website by going to the “Investors” link and clicking on “Presentations and Webcasts.”

Supervalu Inc. is one of the largest grocery wholesalers and retailers in the U.S. with annual sales of approximately $13 billion. Supervalu serves customers across the U.S. through a network of 2,289 stores composed of 2,072 stores operated by wholesale customers serviced primarily by Supervalu’s food distribution business, 217 traditional retail grocery stores operated under five retail banners in six geographic regions.