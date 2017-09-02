Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Supervalu to Participate at Goldman Sachs Global Retailing Conference

By Natalie Taylor

Published:

Supervalu Inc. will participate in next week’s Goldman Sachs 24th Annual Global Retailing Conference in New York City, located at the New York Plaza Hotel. President and CEO Mark Gross will address investors at approximately 8:50 a.m. EST on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017.

A live webcast of the event will be available through the Supervalu website here.

A replay will be archived on Supervalu’s website by going to the “Investors” link and clicking on “Presentations and Webcasts.”

Supervalu Inc. is one of the largest grocery wholesalers and retailers in the U.S. with annual sales of approximately $13 billion. Supervalu serves customers across the U.S. through a network of 2,289 stores composed of 2,072 stores operated by wholesale customers serviced primarily by Supervalu’s food distribution business, 217 traditional retail grocery stores operated under five retail banners in six geographic regions.

Edit ModuleShow Tags

You Might Also Like

Sounding Board: A new dimension to grocery shopping

Rigoni di Asiago Introduces Nocciolata Dairy-Free Chocolate-Hazelnut Spread

A warm welcome

Harris Teeter Donates to Together in Education Schools

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Archive »Popular Content

Food Lion Launches Extra Credit Promotion

Fresh Thyme Farmers Market Aims to Open 20 More Stores in 2017

Truly Spiked & Sparkling Debuts Gluten-free Spiked Sparkling Water

Optimo Cigars Introduces New Natural Leaf Cigarillo Blends

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags