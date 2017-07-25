Supervalu’s Q1 Wholesale Fortunes Rise

By Meg Major

Supervalu’s move to concentrate on the wholesale side of its business is trending in the right direction, although challenges remain with profits and same-store sales.

Net sales for Supervalu’s wholesale division during its first quarter fiscal 2018 increased 12.4 percent to $2.56 billion over the same period last year, driven by distribution to new customers and increased sales to new stores operated by existing customers, alongside a retail net sales decline of 2.7 percent to $1.39 billion. Same-store sales, meanwhile, declined 5 percent, while Q1 net sales tallied $4 billion versus $3.77 billion last year, an increase of $239 million or 6.3 percent.

After divesting the majority of its retail holdings in recent years, foremost to which was its $1.4 billion sale of Save-A-Lot, Supervalu has focused on regaining its clout as a grocery wholesaler by expanding existing accounts, adding new customers and acquiring strategic assets in the sector.

“The results generated this quarter by our wholesale business were outstanding and demonstrate our ability to deliver on our strategy and commitment toward growing this segment,” said Supervalu president and CEO, Mark Gross. After closing on the acquisition of Unified Grocers shortly after the end of Q1, Gross continued, “We’re now working together as one team to drive the business and integration efforts forward,” combined results of which will begin being reported in the second fiscal quarter.

Net earnings from continuing operations for last year’s first quarter were $20 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, which included $2 million in after-tax charges and costs, comprised of unamortized financing charges and debt refinancing costs, offset in part by a sales and use tax refund, as well as a severance benefit.

Supervalu’s Q1 gross profits of $551 million, or 13.8 percent of net sales, dipped from last year’s $549 million, or 14.6 percent of net sales. The company said the comparable gross profit decrease was primarily due to the change in business segment mix, with wholesale representing a larger portion of total sales and gross profit.

Selling and administrative expenses in the first quarter were $484 million, and included a legal reserve charge of $9 million, merger and integration costs of $4 million and severance costs of $3 million, partially offset by a gain on property sale of $2 million and a gain from a store closure of $1 million.

Wholesale/Retail Performance

Supervalu’s Q1 wholesale operating earnings were $62 million, or 2.4 percent of net sales, and included a $9 million legal reserve charge. When adjusted for this item, wholesale operating earnings were $71 million, or 2.8 percent of net sales. Last year’s first quarter wholesale operating earnings were $64 million, or 2.8 percent of net sales.

Q1 retail net sales were $1.4 billion versus $1.43 billion last year, a decrease of 2.7 percent. The net sales decrease reflects identical store sales of negative 4.9 percent and closed stores, partially offset by sales from acquired and new stores.

Retail operating loss in the first quarter was $4 million, or negative 0.3 percent of net sales, and included $1 million of severance costs, which were offset by $1 million of a gain from a store closure.

Supervalu expects net earnings from continuing operations to be in the range of $51 million to $70 million. Adjusted EBITDA, including the contribution from Unified Grocers, is expected to be in the range of $475 million to $495 million.

With annual sales of approximately $13 billion, Supervalu serves customers across the United States through a network of 2,289 stores composed of 2,072 stores operated by wholesale customers serviced primarily by Supervalu’s food distribution business, 217 traditional retail grocery stores operated under five retail banners in six geographic regions (store counts as of June 17, 2017).