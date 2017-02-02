Survey Says...Chocolate is What Americans Want for Valentine's Day

By Craig Levitt

Chocolate and candy are what Americans want most for Valentine’s Day according to a national survey by the National Confectioners Association.

“Candy plays an important role in helping people celebrate special occasions like Valentine’s Day and is enjoyed as a treat year-round,” John Downs, president & CEO of the National Confectioners Association, said. “Consumers understand the unique role that chocolate and candy can play in a happy, balanced lifestyle. Most people in the U.S. enjoy candy 2-3 times per week, averaging about 40 calories per day and about one teaspoon of added sugar per day from confectionery items.”

Among the survey’s findings:

Candy is the most wanted gift for Valentine’s Day

A full 94 percent of Americans want to receive chocolate or candy for Valentine’s Day – more than any other traditional gift associated with the holiday. And, when it comes to receiving those treats, more than 40 percent of people say a heart-shaped box makes the gift even sweeter.

70 percent of Americans will give chocolate or candy for Valentine’s Day

An estimated 70 percent of Americans will give the gift of chocolate or candy for Valentine’s Day, sharing with between one to three loved ones.

Americans don’t need a sweetheart to enjoy valentine treats

43 percent of people say they plan to buy themselves a box of chocolate to celebrate. Women (47 percent) are more likely to treat themselves than men (42 percent), and millennials under age 30 (55 percent) will buy for themselves more than any other age group.

Candy companies appreciate being an integral part of Valentine’s Day, and they enjoy getting in on the fun by making unique Valentine’s Day-themed confections. More than 55,000 Americans work in the confectionery industry in more than 1,000 manufacturing facilities across all 50 states. In addition, upwards of 400,000 jobs in agriculture, transportation, and retail are supported by the candy industry.