Sweets & Snacks Expo Launches Morning Education Sessions

By Natalie Taylor

The Sweets & Snacks Expo, hosted by the National Confectioners Association, will debut “Eye Opener” sessions at the 2017 show. Taking place before show hours, the 30-minute knowledge-building sessions will provide attendees with actionable insights on a variety of category specific topics they can apply to their business immediately.

“We want attendees to be prepared with the tools they need to be successful before they hit the show floor,” says Barry Rosenbaum, Expo chairman and president of Nassau Candy Distributors. "These must-see sessions, along with the entire show’s educational slate, ensure that the Sweets & Snacks Expo, along with being the place where a majority of business gets done for our industry, is also a place where candy, snack and specialty professionals can acquire unrivaled insights."

The Eye Opener sessions will take place on May 23 and 24 at McCormick Place and will highlight sales, shopper trends, strategic growth opportunities and the evolving retailer environment in confectionery, snack and specialty. The sessions are valued at $150 each, but are waived for qualified retail attendees and NCA members.

The full schedule of Eye Opener sessions can be found below:

Tuesday, May 23

Confectionery 2017: State of the Market – 8:45 a.m.

Get the latest trends, insights and facts on confectionery growth opportunities from the industry experts at IRI.

Specialty 2017: State of the Market – 8:45 a.m.

Get an inside look into the specialty category through the lens of SPINS’ cutting-edge product segmentation and industry-leading expertise.

Your Best Expo: Getting the Most Out of the Sweets and Snacks Experience - 9:30 a.m.

This session includes a panel discussion helping new and returning attendees optimize their show time. The session is moderated by industry veteran Michael Sansolo, and includes a Q&A session and a "mini” walk around the floor.

Snacks 2017: State of the Market – 9:30 a.m.

IRI will present a brief look back at how the snack category performed as well as a future glimpse into the areas of opportunity for snack retailers.

Wednesday, May 24

What IBM is Seeing for your Shopping Future – 8:45 a.m.

See how retailers from around the world are using their entrepreneurship and imaginations to shape the retail customer experience through value-added technology.

Unlocking Growth in Candy and Snacks – 8:45 a.m.

Join Lynn Dornblaser from industry insights and research leader Mintel, as she uncovers the realities of growth for the candy, snack and specialty categories.

Realities at Retail: Insights on the Emerging Retail Environment and Impact on Candy and Snacks – 9:30 a.m.

Jon Kramer from the retail merchandising leaders at WestRock, will explore the critical trends in retail now shaping the candy and snack businesses.

The concurrent Eye Opener sessions ensure there is something for all attendees while at the same time accommodating busy schedules. Coffee and doughnuts will be provided at each of the Eye Opener sessions to encourage attendees to arrive at McCormick Place early.