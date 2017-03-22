TABS Analytics: Food Retailers, Mass Merchants Tops in Personal Care Sales

By Craig Levitt

Walmart leads all retailers with a 19.4 percent share of purchases in the $40 billion personal care market TABS Analytics reported in its First TABS Analytics Personal Care Study. Traditional food stores (such as Kroger and Publix) followed closely behind with a 16.6 percent share and Target came in next with 12.1 percent share. Online purchases of personal care products have just a 3.1 percent share—roughly $1.2 billion of the $40 billion personal care market. Generation X (ages 35-44) led all age groups in heavy buying with 37 percent, and Millennials coming in a distant second with at 24 percent. Thirty-three percent of Hispanics reported being heavy purchasers of personal care products.

“Walmart, traditional food stores and Target are the clear winners in the personal care market with almost 50 percent of all estimated purchases,” said Dr. Kurt Jetta, CEO and founder of TABS Analytics. “Unlike what we see in beauty where online sales is a key driver, online sales in personal care products is relatively unimportant coming in at just 3.1 percent of market share.”

TABS Analytics’ Personal Care Study was developed to determine what types of personal care items consumers are buying, where those items are purchased, how much consumers buy and how often. One thousand geographically and demographically dispersed general population consumers between the ages of 18 and 75 participated in the survey.

The study analyzed the following seven categories: haircare, deodorant, personal wash, mouthwash, toothpaste, feminine care, and adult incontinence. The study was conducted in February 2017.

Here are eight additional key findings from the study: