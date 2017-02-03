Team USA Wins Bocuse d’Or Competition

By Craig Levitt

Manitowoc Foodservice, a global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment, congratulates team USA on winning the gold medal at the 2017 Bocuse d'Or in Lyon, France. For the first time in the contest’s 30-year history, a team of top U.S. chefs won the so-called Olympics for Chefs. “This is a historic moment for team USA,” said Hubertus Mühlhäuser, President and CEO of Manitowoc Foodservice, “We were thrilled by the team’s outstanding performance and would like to congratulate Chef Thomas Keller, Chef Mathew Peters and his Commis Harrison Turone.”

The Bocuse d’Or contest was created 30 years ago by the world famous French Chef, Paul Bocuse, with the intention to celebrate the talent and excellence of top chefs around the globe. Every other year, the world’s leading chefs meet in Lyon, France, to compete against each other. Chefs from 62 countries spanning 5 continents compete throughout 18 months of regional and national heats to earn the right to participate in the final itself. Twenty-four teams competed in the two-day event, which is attended by more than 10,000 people and is considered the largest and most prominent culinary competition for professional chefs.

Manitowoc Foodservice has been sponsoring the Bocuse d’Or competition for almost two decades. “We are proud to supply the highest-quality kitchen equipment to the most talented chefs in the industry. Our Convotherm 4 combi ovens and Garland induction cooktops have been part of the competition for many years and it’s been a pleasure watching the competing teams using our equipment. Both brands are very popular among leading Michelin Star Chefs around the world, said Mühlhäuser. Manitowoc Foodservice has a long heritage and manufactures the most innovative and reliable equipment for the foodservice industry.”

Ralf Klein, Managing Director & VP, Convotherm said, “We would like to extend our congratulations to team Norway on winning the silver and to team Iceland on winning the bronze medal. Both teams impressed us with their culinary creations. We applaud all 24 participating teams for making this event one of the most memorable in the history of Bocuse d’Or.”