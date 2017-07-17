The Albertsons Companies Foundation Supports supports Olive Crest Children

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Hunger Is, a joint charitable program of The Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Vons Foundation and the Entertainment Industry Foundation (EIF), supports Olive Crest Children to make sure students have access to a healthy breakfast every day. Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions store executives and corporate volunteers helped make healthy snacks with the children at Olive Crest Academy in Orange. The "Hunger Is" campaign is active in the 33 states where Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions has stores.

More than 20 volunteers and 175 children participated. At the end of the breakfast time, the company representatives presented a $20,000 check to Olive Crest Academy to continue the program.

"Hunger Is" has provided grants to several organizations in Orange County to support the program's goals: to increase access to free and reduced-cost school breakfasts, to improve the nutritional quality of breakfast programs, and to expand weekend, summer and vacation feeding programs.

Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions' September 2016 Hunger Is, 'Hungry for More' fundraising campaign included both customer donations at check out, along with funds generated by the purchase of participating products in some 2,300 Albertsons stores in 33 states around the U.S. To date, "Hunger Is" has funded 5 programs in Orange County, totaling $213,000.