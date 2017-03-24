The Big Idaho Potato Truck Has Started Its Sixth National Tour

By Natalie Taylor

The Big Idaho Potato Truck is back on U.S. highways promoting Idaho's most famous agricultural product, the Idaho potato. In six months, the truck will log 23,000 miles and stop in more than 60 cities. The truck's popular "A Big Helping" charitable program will continue to support local non-profits across the country.

“When we launched the truck six years ago, it was intended to be a one year campaign. Instead, the truck became an overnight sensation, reminding consumers at every turn to look for the ‘Grown in Idaho’ seal, which is prominently featured on the side of the cab," says Frank Muir, president and CEO, Idaho Potato Commission (IPC). “We placed several other graphics on the truck to communicate important key messages such as the Idaho potato's certification by the American Heart Association as a heart-healthy food; the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl logo, the premier cold-weather college football bowl game; Spuddy Buddy, the Idaho potato mascot; and important nutrition facts."

The Tour

The truck's first national appearance is the International Cherry Blossom Festival in Macon, Ga. Other stops throughout the summer include the Memorial Day Parade in Washington, D.C., the Potato Chip Festival in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., and the NASCAR Pocono Raceway Cup Series. To view the entire calendar, visit www.bigidahopotato.com.

The Tater Team

Meet the people who travel with the truck:

Jessica – Jessica, who is new to the tour this year, is an Idaho native and University of Idaho graduate. She is a travel enthusiast and has lived in Costa Rica, Barcelona and New York City. When she is not traveling, Jessica enjoys meeting new people, trying local cuisine and photography. She believes everyday should be an adventure, and she embraces change and new scenery. She is excited to go on the Idaho potato tour with her best friend, Kaylee, and promote her home state and favorite vegetable.

Kaylee – This is Kaylee's first year as a Tater Team member. She is a Boise State University graduate and cannot wait to share her love of Idaho with the country. Kaylee is very passionate about traveling and has lived abroad in Spain, as well as traveled across Europe and in Central America. Her hobbies, aside from globe-trotting, include hiking, reading a good book, watching inspiring documentaries and planning her next adventure. She is ready to share her fun-loving and quirky personality and can't wait to meet everyone out on the road.

Larry -- Larry (or #andlarry) is on his fourth cross-country tour with the Big Idaho Potato Truck. He brings a masterful skill at hauling the six-ton potato that is only matched by his larger-than-life personality. He enjoys being a part of the Tater Team and seeing the country from behind the wheel. Larry is an Idaho native who enjoys writing books and spending time with his family, and he aspires to build his own sustainable home soon. You will never see him without a smile and he loves nothing better than making others smile. So, be sure to send a friendly honk and wave at him when he passes by.

The Truck

The Big Idaho potato weighs more than six tons (the equivalent of 32,346 medium-sized Idaho potatoes). To date, the Truck has visited 48 states (all but Hawaii and Alaska), traveled through more than 5,000 towns/cities and traveled more than 100,000 miles since its 2012 launch celebrating the 75th Anniversary of the IPC. The Big Idaho Potato Truck was built by Chris and Sharolyn Schofield of Weiser, Idaho with the help of a few specialized contractors. The Truck took a full year to design and build.