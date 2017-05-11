The Dannon Company Meets Commitment to Partnership for a Healthier America

By Rebekah Marcarelli

The Dannon Company revealed that it has met and in some cases surpassed its commitment to the Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA) by improving the nutrient profile and nutrient density of its products, and investing more than $3 million in nutrition research and education. For its commitments, Dannon exceeded the sugar and fat reduction and improved nutrient density goals for its overall portfolio, while meeting the target of reducing total sugar in all of its children’s products. These changes were made since the beginning of the three-year commitment period in July 2013. The announcement was made during the 2017 Building a Healthier Future Summit hosted by PHA.

Dannon achieved these goals by reformulating some of its most popular products like Danimals Smoothies and by introducing new ones like its popular Oikos Triple Zero Greek nonfat yogurt - containing zero added sugars, zero artificial sweeteners and zero fat per serving. “We’re pleased to say that Dannon achieved its goals while maintaining the great taste of our products and contributing to our market share growth during the reporting period,” says Sergio Fuster, president of DanoneWave’s yogurt portfolio in the U.S. Dannon recently became part of DanoneWave, the re-organized business of Danone in North America and the largest public benefit corporation in the U.S. “In fact, our sales increased while these important changes were being made, indicating that consumers are looking for these kinds of improvements in their favorite brands.”

“Our mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible,” adds Fuster. “As the nation’s leading yogurt maker, we have the opportunity to help improve consumers’ diets, providing them with widely accessible nutritious and sustainable food options. Although we surpassed our ambitious commitments to PHA, we are continuing to seek additional ways to improve the diet of Americans.”

Significant progress toward nutrient density goals

Dannon committed to a 10 percent improvement in nutrient density across its portfolio by increasing key nutrients such as protein, fiber, and vitamin D, and by decreasing total sugar and fat. At the end of year three, the company has slightly surpassed its goal with an overall nutrition density improvement of 10.06 percent. Dannon’s expanded product portfolio, including the launches of nutrient dense products like Activia Fruit Fusion, Oikos Triple Zero, Light & Fit Greek Mousse and Yogurt Drinks, were key contributors to this progress.

Exceeded goal in fat reduction

Dannon committed to reducing the amount of fat across its portfolio, so that 75 percent of its products in volume sold would be nonfat or lowfat. At the end of year three, Dannon exceeded that goal as 87 percent of its products are now nonfat or lowfat. That’s up from 83 percent one year ago. Dannon’s expanded product portfolio, including the increasingly popular Light & Fit Greek nonfat yogurt, was a contributor to achieving its fat reduction goal.

Exceeded sugar reduction target for overall portfolio; met target for children’s products

As part of its commitment, Dannon pledged to reduce the amount of total sugar to 23 grams or less per 6-ounce serving in 100 percent of products for children and 70 percent of the company’s products overall by the end of the three-year period. Dannon is excited to announce that it has now reached its goal for children’s products and that 78 percent of its volume of products now sold contain 23 grams or less per 6-ounce serving, surpassing the original goal.

Invested more than $3 million in nutrition education and research

Dannon committed to invest $3 million in nutrition education and research focused on healthy eating habits over the course of the three years. With more than $3.3 million invested, Dannon has developed, fostered, and grown important education programs. These programs have included: Dannon’s work with the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) nutrition counselors and consumers on the benefits of lowfat and nonfat yogurt; Engagement with school foodservice leaders regarding yogurt’s role in school breakfast and lunch programs; Partnerships with esteemed organizations like the American Academy of Pediatrics and Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics; and continued communication about important topics, such as health equity, with leading influencers and experts in nutrition.

“It is more important than ever for the food industry to step up and provide consumers with accessible products that help them meet the Dietary Guidelines for Americans and to have an overall healthy and sustainable diet,” says Philippe Caradec, vice president of corporate affairs for DanoneWave. “With our global nutrition commitments next on our horizon, we will continue to implement changes that will provide consumers with options that allow them to make healthier choices.”

Dannon’s PHA commitment goals were based on the latest nutrition science and guidance from the National Academies’ Health and Medicine Division (HMD) – formerly the Institute of Medicine – and the Dietary Guidelines for Americans. In addition to the strong foundation of the commitments, Dannon’s progress is verified by PHA’s third party verifier.

For the third consecutive year, Dannon is participating in PHA’s Building a Healthier Future Summit, and for the second consecutive year is sponsoring the “Yogurt Power Lunch” and exhibiting in the Expo Hall. The lunch will feature delicious recipes that showcase the versatility of cooking with and enjoying yogurt every day. Recipes from the lunch, along with information about how yogurt can be incorporated into dietary patterns recommended in the 2015 Dietary Guidelines for Americans, will be available at the Dannon booth.

“Dannon’s efforts clearly demonstrate how effective public-private partnerships can be in improving the health of our nation’s youth. Dannon has been a steadfast partner and in many ways exceeded the goals for the partnership,” says PHA CEO Lawrence A. Soler.