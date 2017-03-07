The Hershey Co. and NCAA Renew Partnership

By Natalie Taylor

The Hershey Co. has announced a five-year extension with CBS Sports, Turner Sports and the NCAA to continue its role as “Official Confectionery Partner.” Hershey’s iconic brand, Reese’s, will return as title sponsor of the Reese’s College All-Star Game and will continue to host a kick-off to Final Four weekend with Reese’s Final Four Friday.

“Reese’s brand is all about fun and NCAA March Madness is arguably the most fun, exciting and highly-anticipated event in college sports,” say Kristen Riggs, senior marketing director, Reese’s brand. “We want to inspire fans and consumers to go for it and get into the game day spirit even more passionately than before. Whether on the basketball court, cheering in the stands or enjoying the action from home, Reese’s brand wants to be a part of your celebrations; we couldn’t be more thrilled to continue our partnership with the NCAA.”

The Hershey Co. has been an official partner of the NCAA since 2009, and the Reese’s brand has played a central role in activating this sponsorship since the beginning with dynamic programming including creative advertising, social and digital media, in-store promotions and activations on-site in final four markets.

For the ninth consecutive year, Reese’s brand will bring its iconic pairing of chocolate and peanut butter to the Final Four by headlining the Reese’s College All-Star Game. Taking place this year on Friday, March 31, at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Phoenix, Ariz., the game is set to feature 20 of the finest NCAA Division I senior college basketball student-athletes from across the country. The game tips off at 6:37 p.m. EST and will be broadcast LIVE on CBS Sports Network, with Carter Blackburn, Steve Lappas and Allie LaForce calling the action. Current college basketball head coaches Josh Pastner (Georgia Tech) and Tad Boyle (Colorado) will lead the East and West teams.

The Reese’s College All-Star Game will be played as part of events during the fifth annual Reese’s Final Four Friday. The family-friendly event is free to the public, and features each of the Final Four teams in their last open practice before Saturday’s national semifinal games. A variety of special entertainment, tributes and fan activities will take place throughout the day.

“The NCAA is thrilled that The Hershey Co. has decided to renew its partnership and that it will continue supporting our student-athletes at championships as an NCAA Corporate Partner,” says Dan Gavitt, NCAA senior vice president for basketball. “Our fans really enjoy the creative marketing projects and campaigns that Reese’s brand puts together, and we look forward to working with Hershey and the Reese’s brand for many years to come.