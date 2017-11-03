The Lempert Report’s 2018 Trends Webinar Set for Dec. 13

By GHQ Staff

The Lempert Report’s 2018 Top Trends Forecast is slated for Wednesday Dec. 13, 2017, at 12 noon EST.

In December of 1985, Lempert released his first forecast to help retailers and brands understand the opportunities for the coming year, and since then his predictions have been shared nationally on television and in hundreds of publications, including USA Today, Forbes, The Wall Street Journal, New York Times and Fortune, as well as retail and food trade publications.

This year’s event will mark the 32nd edition of Phil Lempert’s forecast that is designed specifically for retailers, brands, farmers, retail dietitians, distributors and allied members of the food world. The live stream event will feature a 45-minute interactive presentation with attendee Q&As following.

In her New York Times December 27, 2016, column, “The Dark (and Often Dubious) Art of Forecasting Food Trends,” Kim Severson said of Lempert’s 2017 Trends Report: “His forecasts are more about context — the whys behind a trend — than simply declaring that everyone will soon be eating charred vegetables and broccoli tots.”

Lempert’s 2017 Trends highlighted how and why Silicon Valley was becoming a player in food and beverages; how enhancing foods with insects, protein, botanicals and cannabis would become mainstream; how augmented transparency is changing the way shoppers gather information about foods; how cellular agriculture is poised to change the animal protein business; how the Trump Administration would impact food businesses and agriculture; and much more.

“Be sure to be a part of my 2017 Trends Forecast to get a glimpse of the future so you can prepare for what’s in store for 2018,” said Lempert, who noted that last year’s webinar quickly filled up, with 989 registrations within the first 24 days of announcement.

Registration is still open but will be capped at 1,000. Qualified attendees can click here to register for free.