The Little Kernel Gives Back to Autism

By Rebekah Marcarelli

The Little Kernel, a healthy line of "miniature" popcorn snacks, donated $2,500 to Generation Rescue, a national organization that provides hope, information and treatment assistance to families affected by autism spectrum disorders, in honor of April as Autism Awareness Month. Further, The Little Kernel is additionally launching an ongoing charitable program wherein 25 cents per case of popcorn sold will be donated to Generation Rescue throughout 2017.

Co-Founded by Chris Laurita, husband of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jacqueline Laurita, The Little Kernel was inspired by their experience with their autistic son, Nicholas. Determined to provide a better-for-you snack that fits specialty diet requirements typical for those with autism, Laurita set out to develop a "miniature" popcorn line with only non-GMO, gluten-free, and dairy-free ingredients.

As a result, Laurita launched The Little Kernel in August 2016 with a focus on giving back to the autism community. Using the brand as a platform, the company's donations to Generation Rescue are the next step in their commitment to making a difference through philanthropic efforts.

"Throughout our journey with my son's autism diagnosis, Generation Rescue has provided my family with an unbelievable amount of support and guidance when we needed it the most," says Chris Laurita, co- founder of The Little Kernel. "Through this donation we hope to help other families affected by autism spectrum disorders, and continue to raise awareness by being an advocate for this non-profit near and dear to The Little Kernel's heart."