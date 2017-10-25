Tops Brings Back Christmas Bonus Gift Card Program

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Tops Friendly Markets is expanding its popular Christmas Bonus gift card program this year with some new features.

The newly expanded program, which originally saved Tops shoppers an extra 20 percent on Christmas gifts in return for buying groceries, now also allows shoppers to save $10 on participating $50 gift cards at more than 26 retailers including: Lowe’s; Cabela’s; Toys R Us; Old Navy; JC Penney; GameStop and more. Retailers that have been added to the list this year include: Bed, Bath & Beyond; Regal Cinemas; Bass Pro Shops; Outback Steakhouse; Buffalo Wild Wings; Build a Bear; and Bath & Body Works.

“Tops Christmas Bonus was created as a thank you and to help our shoppers stretch their budget while spreading holiday cheer,” says Diane Colgan, SVP of marketing. “Whether you are planning on Black Friday or Cyber Monday shopping for gifts, or a do-it-yourself project at home, taking advantage of Tops Christmas Bonus can save you both time and money."

Beginning Oct. 29, shoppers who use their Tops BonusPlus will automatically earn one gift point for every grocery purchase of $50 or more at Tops. They can use one gift point at checkout to purchase a $50 gift card for just $40 to participating stores and restaurants. Gift points can be redeemed at any Tops store location and there is no limit as to how many times shoppers can save during the promotion, which runs until Dec. 24. (There is a limit of one $10 discount per $50 gift card and the points must be redeemed by December 31).

For a complete list of participating stores and restaurants, click HERE.

Tops Friendly Markets is a full-service grocery retailer located in New York, northern Pennsylvania, western Vermont and north central Massachusetts.