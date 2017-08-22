Tops Friendly Market Encourages Families to Eat at Home Together

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Tops Friendly Markets is celebrating National Family Meals Month in September by encouraging customers to share one more meal together per week at home and highlighting how affordable and healthier meal solutions can be found in nearly every aisle.

As part of the celebration, TOPS is encouraging the community to join the National Family Meals movement by pledging to have one more meal at home per week. Through September 30, 2017, TOPS will be sharing great tips on how families can spend more quality meal time together. TOPS' Facebook page will be used to promote the initiative with:

· Easy meal solutions and recipes that the whole family can enjoy making together

· Fun contests where shoppers can win TOPS prizes when they post pictures of you and their family preparing meals together using the hashtag #familymealsmonth

· Conversation starters to help generate lively dialogue around the table

· Chances for shoppers to share their own great ideas of how they come together as a family and also recipes.

“September is the perfect month to spotlight the long-term benefits of family meals, and start a conversation that encourages and inspires people to return to the kitchen,” said Kathy Romanowski, public and media relations specialist for Tops Friendly Markets. “Juggling the demands of modern life—school, sports, jobs and long commutes— can sabotage the best laid plans for home-cooked meals. We want to help our shoppers make wholesome meals together, at home, a modern family tradition.”

TOPS is partnering with Smithfield Foods and regional Food Banks across TOPS four state imprint to make sure that everyone has a healthy meal on their table. Beginning September 3 – 9, 2017 for every share the community makes of the “Raise Your Mitt to Commit” video on Facebook, one meal will be donated to the local Food Bank.

“At TOPS, we are committed to helping eradicate hunger. Through a variety of corporate, supplier, and customer donations programs, TOPS distributes over $4 million each year to help feed those in need and this is yet another way we’re looking to give back,” said Romanowski.