Tops Friendly Market to Host Trick or Treat Have a Sweet Event

By Rebekah Marcarelli

In the spirit of Halloween, Tops Friendly Markets will showcase its Halloween offerings at its Trick or Treat Have a Sweet event. The retailer will offer fresh donuts, apple cider and other treats to kids, and will be raffling off a Halloween Boo Basket full of sweets for one shopper at each store.

The event will be held at all Tops locations on Sunday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.,

“At Tops, we always look forward to this time of year,” says Kathy Romanowski, public and media relations specialist for TOPS. “There are so many delicious offerings in-store. From candy apples and cider, to fresh from our bakery pumpkin cake donuts to those decorated with a Halloween flair, to beautiful fall bouquets and Halloween décor and candy, Tops is your one stop shop for all things fall for your family.”

Shoppers can visit the retailer’s Halloween page HERE for gift basket, pumpkin carving and decorating tips as well as offers on Halloween treats.

Tops is a full-service grocery retailer in New York, northern Pennsylvania, western Vermont, and north central Massachusetts.