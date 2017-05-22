Tops Friendly Markets Awards 2017 Produce Managers of the Year

By Craig Levitt

Tops Friendly Markets, a leading full-service grocery retailer in New York, northern Pennsylvania, western Vermont, and north central Massachusetts has announced the 2017 Produce Managers of the Year. Nominees from each district were evaluated on several criteria including sales growth, overall department conditions, and development of associates, customer interaction, merchandising, shrink and profitability. Each region was asked to submit candidates for consideration before being reviewed by Tops Friendly Markets regional vice presidents John McCaffrey and Mike Patti along with Jeff Cady, Director of Produce/Floral for Tops Friendly Markets.

“The ability to creatively merchandise the product, interact with the customers, and oversee the growth of not only the product, but the people within the department is paramount,” said Jeff Cady, Director of Produce/Floral for Tops. “Produce is a vital part of our day to day business and being able to undertake this and manage it successfully is something we truly appreciate and want to recognize in these individuals.”

This year’s award recipients are:

Buffalo South Produce Manager of the Year from Derby, NY Store #268, Eddie Mercado (from Lakeview, NY)

Buffalo North Produce Manager of the Year from Medina, NY Store #248, Terry Bensley (from Medina, NY)

Midstate Produce Manager of the Year from Corning, NY Store #540, Chris Buchholtz (from Horseheads, NY)

Buffalo Central Produce Manager of the year from Seneca Mall, Store #49, Scott Grange (from Lackawanna, NY)

Buffalo East & West Region Produce Manager of the Year from North French, Store #227, Rob Czaja (from Tonawanda, NY)

Rochester & East Region Produce Manager of the Year from New Henrietta Store #416, John Dedie (from Rochester, NY)

Syracuse South Produce Manger of the Year from Northside Store #373, Bill Steinbrecher (from Syracuse, NY)

Syracuse North Produce Manager of the Year from Camden, NY Store #586, Dean Maracchion (from Blossvale, NY)

North Country Produce Manager of the Year from Elizabeth Town, NY Store #710, Amanda Hapeman (from Peru, NY)

Fingerlakes Produce Manager of the Year from Farmington, NY Store #435, Anthony Costigan (from Farmington, NY)

Western PA Produce Manager of the Year from Warren, PA Store #603, Mike Atkins (from Warren, PA)