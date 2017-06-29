Tops Friendly Markets Celebrates Grand Opening Of Angola, N.Y. Store

By Natalie Taylor

Tops Friendly Markets, a full-service grocery retailer in New York, northern Pennsylvania, western Vermont and north central Massachusetts, held a ribbon cutting celebration yesterday for the Grand Opening of its Angola, N.Y. store. The new store, located at 9049 Erie Road, Angola, N.Y. was formerly a Shurfine grocery store.

“When the opportunity to operate in the Angola community became an option for us, we knew that a Tops Markets would be a perfect fit,” said Frank Curci, chairman and CEO at Tops Friendly Markets. “This store is ideally located, has great potential and we believe we can offer customers an exceptional shopping experience. Angola residents will be able to choose from a larger variety of national and local brand products, while saving time and money.”

The 20,600-square-foot location underwent significant renovations, including a refreshed interior décor, as well as expanded product selection. The store now offers an expanded refrigerated produce section, allowing for more variety and convenience, an enhanced in-store cut fruit and vegetable program, and much more organic as well as an increased meat and seafood selection.

The store also offers a wide assortment of seasonal items including coolers, ice, charcoal and firewood, as well as marinades for steaks, fixings for summer picnics and sweet treats.

“I am very proud, not only of the renovations to the store, but of the dedication and efforts shown by all of our Tops associates," said store manager, Jeff Talarczyk. “We promise to offer our community a wide variety of their favorite products in addition to our new Tops Brand products all at an exceptional value.”

Additionally, the Tops philosophy of Neighbors Helping Neighbors took center stage during yesterday’s ribbon cutting where five local organizations each received a $500 Tops gift card; the Angola Volunteer Fire Department, Cradle Beach, Boys & Girls Club of Lake Shore, Most Precious Blood, and Operation Good Neighbor.