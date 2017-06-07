Tops Promotes Edward Rick to Director, Consumer Marketing & Digital

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Tops Friendly Markets announced the promotion of Edward Rick to director, consumer marketing and digital.

In this role he will oversee the development, implementation, and execution of consumer marketing and digital/interactive marketing programs. This includes TOPS customer loyalty programs and targeted marketing initiatives. He will also oversee all of TOPS sponsorships and sports marketing efforts.

Since joining the TOPS family in 2008, he has worked in marketing, merchandising, and most recently as the manager of consumer insights and analytics in the decision support department of the company. He is a graduate of the University of Buffalo where he received both a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration/Management in 2008 and a Masters in Business Administration in 2012. He and his family reside in Tonawanda, N.Y.