Tour de Fresh Approaches Closest Fundraising Margin to Date

By Natalie Taylor

Tour de Fresh—taking place July 25-27, presented by the California Giant Foundation—is encouraging riders, sponsors, and industry members to come together to reach the fundraising goal of $150,000 to place at least 50 salad bars in schools around the country. Currently, Tour de Fresh stands at a grand total of $138,291, which is the closest margin Tour de Fresh has faced leading up to the event since inception.

As a result of the significant fundraising efforts, 16 riders who have already met and exceeded their individual goals will get to donate salad bars to their respective school districts prior to the event, with the support of the United Fresh Start Foundation and the Salad Bars to Schools initiative. Other riders are asking for support in bridging the gap in fundraising over the next week to ensure that every school on the list gets a fully-funded salad bar this year before school starts in the fall.

“We are very appreciative to those who have donated to this cause already and we’re moved to see that this event is becoming a prevalent cause to industry leaders and riders as a whole,” said Cindy Jewell, vice president of marketing for California Giant Berry Farms. “We’re proud of the individual riders who have set the tone by meeting their goals early and can’t wait to give 16 schools an early surprise.”

The following school districts will be awarded salad bars in advance: Cheney School District 360, Eastonville School District, Springfield Public Schools, Fairfax County Public Schools, Vista Unified School District, Central Bucks School District, Hamilton Southeastern Schools, San Bruno Park School District, Boulder Valley School District, and Detroit Public Schools.

While several riders have met their fundraising goals, there are still school districts on the waiting list for salad bars. With over 600 donations, Tour de Fresh has received donations in increments of $10 to $100, proving that every amount counts. To support the riders who are still working toward their individual fundraising goals, visit www.tourdefresh.com/riders and donate to an individual rider’s page prior to July 27.