Trace One Releases Consumer Confidence Survey

By Craig Levitt

To give grocery retailers and manufacturers direct access to the voice of the consumer, Trace One recently conducted a survey to discover how shoppers feel about private label products. The full report will be available at Trace One’s booth (#303) at the Global Food Safety Conference in Houston, Feb. 27-March 2.

Conducted among 2,000 consumers from eight countries, including Germany, UK, Spain, France, Denmark, Italy, U.S. and Canada, the survey revealed that 44 percent of consumers said they don’t buy private label brands because they trust national brands more.

“Our survey findings tell retailers and manufacturers that they must prioritize their efforts to improve consumer confidence in their brands and private label products,” said Shaun Bossons, Chief Revenue Officer, Trace One. “Overall, consumers have positive sentiments toward private label, but mixed reviews when it comes to trust and safety, which signify opportunities for retailers and manufacturers to work together to find solutions.”

The report reveals consumers’ opinions on the strengths and weaknesses of private label products. Key findings include:

Four in five (80 percent) of respondents say private label products meet their expectations.

However, only 23 percent of consumers completely trust the safety of the private label brands they consume.

When asked who is more responsible for store brand foods quality and safety, 46 percent of respondents said the manufacturer and 34 percent said the retailer.

The report also includes tips for how retailers and manufacturers can build trust, improve product safety perceptions, and boost loyalty and referrals.