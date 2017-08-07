Triscuit Receives Non-GMO Project Verification Across Portfolio

By Natalie Taylor

The Triscuit brand has begun to transition its entire portfolio of products to be Non-GMO Project Verified. Triscuit Cracker boxes bearing the Non-GMO Project Verified seal began rolling out to retailers nationwide in late July, with the transition of the full product line expected to be complete by the end of September 2017.

"The Triscuit brand has evolved throughout its 100-plus-year history by delivering what consumers want, whether that's new flavors; quick, everyday recipe solutions; or now, Non-GMO Project Verified snacking options," says Kailey Clark, brand manager, Triscuit North America. "The Non-GMO Project Verified seal is the gold standard. It is the most trusted label among consumers, and we are proud to offer that level of product transparency to Triscuit customers."

The Non-GMO Project is the country's leading independent verifier of non-GMO foods and the only third-party non-GMO verification system in the U.S.

"We are thrilled Triscuit Crackers has converted its entire portfolio to be made with Non-GMO Project Verified ingredients," says Courtney Pineau, associate director of the Non-GMO Project. "As an organization, we believe that consumers have a right to know what is in their food and have access to non-GMO choices. Triscuit shares that vision, and we are excited to be working with them through this collaboration to continue that commitment."