Trout, Wampler named Retailer, Supplier of the Year

By Natalie Taylor

The Tennessee Grocers & Convenience Store Association has named Steve Trout of K-VA-T Food City the 2017 Retailer of the Year. The association also named John Edd Wampler of Family Brands the 2017 Supplier of the Year. The awards were presented at a ceremony at TGCSA’s annual convention at the Knoxville Convention Center on June 8.

The TGCSA Board of Directors annually bestows these industry superlatives on leaders who have distinguished themselves through outstanding store or supplier operations, notable contributions to the food industry, community service and service to the association.

Trout is a 48-year veteran of the grocery industry, having started at Piggly Wiggly as a high school student in Belfry, Ky. During his career at K-VA-T, Trout has served in almost every possible position. He distinguished himself in his current position of district manager in the aftermath of the devastating Gatlinburg wildfires, serving on the area taskforce that raised and disbursed more than $1 million to residents affected by the disaster.

“I am so proud to have been chosen for this wonderful recognition by my peers,” says Trout. “I have a lot of respect for my colleagues and TGCSA, and I’m humbled by this honor.”

Wampler is a native and lifelong resident of Lenoir City, where he has worked in the meatpacking business his family started in 1947. A former chairman of the TGCSA board of directors, Wampler is an active community and food industry leader.

TGCSA chairman of the board, Terry Roberts, praised Trout and Wampler for their achievements. “Steve and John Edd both have been excellent leaders in their respective companies, and represent the high standards that are required for success in our competitive industry.”