Two Confectionery Retail Leaders will be Honored at NCA’s 2017 State of the Industry Conference

By Lindsey Wojcik

Christina Groth from The Kroger Company.

Christina Groth from The Kroger Company and Brian Rinker from The Walgreen Company will be the recipients of The National Confectioners Association's 2017 Confectionery Leadership Awards. The award celebrates the honorees’ contributions to the category through their effective business collaboration, category management best practices and innovations in merchandising confectionery products in-store.

Groth, vice president, general merchandise, health and beauty care and non-foods, has been at The Kroger Company for more than 15 years, starting as an intern for the Fred Meyer division. In her role, she leads category management teams in setting and executing the assortment, merchandising and marketing strategies for more than 2,600 Kroger stores.

“This award is really for our team—our category managers, consumer insights group and our suppliers,” says Groth on the Confectionery Leadership Award. “It's a reflection of the work they are all doing. I am just lucky to get to accept it on their behalf."

Rinker, category manager, has been with confectionery for The Walgreen Company for nearly four years, serving to develop and execute merchandising plans for its more than 8,100 stores. Prior to joining the candy desk, Rinker spent eight years as the cookie buyer.

"Being recognized as a leader in the confectionery category is very humbling,” says Rinker. “I love this category and what it stands for. Everyone needs a moment of happiness and confectionery can do that.”

“Many deserving and worthy candidates were submitted for the 2017 Confectionery Leadership Award, which recognizes dedication and innovation on the part of the industry’s retail customers,” says Larry Wilson, NCA’s vice president of industry affairs. “Both Christina and Brian exemplify what the award represents as they were selected among all nominees by the committee for their personal leadership, knowledge, expertise and commitment to the confectionery industry.”

NCA and Candy & Snack TODAY magazine created the awards program in 2011 to recognize and honor the confectionery industry’s best and most innovative leaders and category champions. The program allows NCA manufacturers and brokers to recognize outstanding retailers and wholesalers in the confectionery community for their effective customer marketing, shopper-driven shelving practices, and promotion of new items.

Groth and Rinker will be presented with their awards in Miami at NCA’s annual State of the Industry Conference, March 6-8.