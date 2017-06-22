Tyson Foods to Invest $59 Million to Expand Macon Distribution Center

By Natalie Taylor

Tyson Foods has invested $59 million to expand its distribution center in Macon, Ga., a move that company officials say will add jobs, improve efficiency and support the Tyson’s plans for growth.

“The expansion of our Macon distribution center is part of our focus on continuous improvement and commitment to customer service,” says Gregg Uecker, senior vice president of network planning and integration. “This expansion will allow us to ship our complete portfolio of protein-packed brands to customers from one distribution center, while also improving team member safety and reducing our carbon footprint. It’s great news for our customers, our community, our team members and our environment.”

The project, which will begin this summer, includes a 152,000-square-foot addition to the existing facility. The Macon distribution center currently serves retail and foodservice customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida and Alabama. The expansion is expected to be completed in late 2018 and is expected to add more than 100 jobs, bringing total employment at the distribution center to almost 240.

“Tyson Foods has been a great ‘Partner in the Park’ in our 1-75 Business Park. Their core values and strong commitment to community outreach aligns with ours,” says Cliffard Whitby, MBCIA chairman. “This new business expansion provides an even greater impact to our burgeoning reputation as a national ‘City of Transformation’. We are helping businesses to transform as they expand in our business-friendly environment.”

“I’m delighted to thank Tyson Foods for their continued and expanding investment in our community, and for recognizing the benefit our location in the state and southeast has on their operation,” says Macon-Bibb County Mayor Robert Reichert. “We are the hub city of Middle Georgia, and it’s becoming more apparent to business and industry that we serve as one for this entire region of the United States.”