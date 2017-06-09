US Foods Agrees to Acquire F. Christiana

By Natalie Taylor

US Foods has agreed to acquire F. Christiana, a broad line distributor of food and food-related products concentrating on center-of-the-plate categories as well as dairy and dry goods.

“F. Christiana has an excellent reputation in the independent operator space,” says Keith Knight, south region president, US Foods. “When combined with their success in key strategic markets such as New Orleans and Baton Rouge, this acquisition will further enhance our position with new and existing customers in Louisiana.”

Family-owned for three generations, F. Christiana has nearly $100 million in annual sales and serves more than 1,800 independent restaurant, hotel, and independent deli/convenience store customers throughout Louisiana, southern Mississippi and parts of southern Alabama.

“We see many similarities between US Foods and F. Christiana, most important of which is the passion for bringing value to its customers to help them succeed,” says Nick Christiana, general manager, F. Christiana. “With the size and scale of US Foods, our customers will have increased access to new and innovative products and business solutions to help them continue to grow their businesses profitably.”

F. Christiana will continue to operate under the F. Christiana name and will remain in the 70,000 square foot facility where it conducts business today. The transaction is expected to close by mid-June. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.