U.S. Retail CEOs Indicate Positive Financial Outlook Compared to Global Peers: KPMG

Retail and consumer goods CEOs in the U.S. tend to have a better outlook on the growth of the global economy, the industry and their own companies than their counterparts in other countries, according to new research from audit, tax and advisory firm KPMG.

KPMG surveyed 41 U.S. and 134 global retail and consumer goods CEOs on topics including growth, corporate strategy, disruption, and risk. The survey showed an overwhelming majority (95 percent) of U.S. respondents had positive outlooks across all fronts.

"While CEOs are optimistic, they recognize the need to continue to transform their businesses to build stronger relationships in this era of the 'connected customer'," says Mark Larson, national line of business leader, consumer & retail. "Technology, as the key enabler to delivering the right customer experience, will play a huge role in determining which companies will thrive and which ones will fall into obscurity."

The Connected Customer

The survey also showed U.S. CEOs are the most likely to have digital problems on their minds. Sixty-eight percent of U.S. CEOs said they were concerned that they were not leveraging digital means to connect with their customers as effectively as possible – well above only 33 percent of their global peers. Two-thirds of the U.S. CEOs agree that technological innovation is likely to disrupt the sector in the next three years, weakening or eliminating some traditional players. To address these concerns, U.S. CEOs say they will invest heavily in physical and digital infrastructure over the next three years.

"Achieving growth is an urgent issue for companies as increased competition from new entrants disrupts the market and erodes share for traditional players," says John MacIntosh, national sector leader, consumer goods. "Investments in technology and digital to establish better relationships with customers will go a long way in getting CEOs to see top-line growth for their organizations."

Regarding technology investment, 56 percent of U.S. CEOs cited cognitive technologies – including artificial intelligence and machine learning – and 41 percent selected Internet of Things as the most significant areas. However, 29 percent of these CEOs acknowledge that they will need to reskill their current workforce and attract new strategic talent to meet their organizations' technology challenges in the next three years.

As these changes take place, CEOs will need to ensure that the return on investment is realized. Although 73 percent of U.S. consumer goods and retail CEOs say that new investments or ventures are evaluated for customer impact and 85 percent say their middle and back office processes are aligned to reflect a more customer-centric approach to their front office, 63 percent say their organizations struggle to evaluate the return on investment from customer-focused programs.

"As all of these technology transformations are conceived and planned at organizations, it's vital to consider the impact on your customer and ensure that these measures not only drive traffic to your store or website but also enhance their experience with your brand," Larson affirms

The 2017 KPMG U.S. CEO Outlook report can be viewed HERE.