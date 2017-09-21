Unata Launches Voice Ordering Capabilities for Grocers

By Natalie Taylor

Unata has introduced a voice technology integration system that will enable grocery retailers to offer voice ordering to their customers. The capabilities will be showcased live at the Shop.org Digital Retail Conference in the Tech Lab, Sept. 26-27, in Los Angeles.

The technology is the first in the grocery industry to provide voice order capabilities for small- to medium-sized retailers. The product offers a solution for grocers to compete with the likes of Amazon and Walmart, as consumer use of home voice assistants – like the Amazon Echo and Google Home – continues to rise.

"Voice tech is completely transforming the way consumers interact with retailers and purchase products," says Diego Maniloff, VP of engineering at Unata. "By providing grocers the option to integrate with voice technology, we're helping them enhance their customer offering, become the go-to retailer the moment a consumer feels inspired to purchase and compete with industry behemoths."

Unata’s technology currently supports a number of shopping interactions, all made through everyday conversation, including: comprehensive list building; updates on sales and offers specialized for the shopper; placing orders; finding store information; and more. The voice offering is also integrated with its proprietary one-to-one personalization engine, ensuring that every shopper interaction with the voice assistant is highly personalized and relevant.

Unata will be demonstrating the capabilities of this new integration at Shop.org's Tech Lab, a new conference showroom dedicated to the technologies that are transforming the way retailers market, connect and serve their customers.