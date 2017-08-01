Unata Provides Digital Grocery Shopping Solutions to 11 Retailers

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Eleven grocery retailers across North America have chosen Unata as their provider of digital solutions.

Unata is an end-to-end grocery e-commerce platform enabling 1-to-1 digital shopping experiences for retailers. Now in its sixth year as a company, the platform's user base has quintupled in the last year alone.

To support ongoing innovation for its growing roster of grocery retail partners, Unata has a number of major product updates planned for the remainder of 2017, including:

Unified Shopping Experience: Customers are asked how they would like to shop at the start of their website visit -- build a list, build a shopping cart or just browse -- after which the entire web/mobile experience adjusts to reflect accurate content, features, product assortment, pricing, button functionality, store selection and more. It also switches between shopping modes seamlessly if the shopper changes their mind.

Integrated Configurable Products: Shoppers can order fresh and prepared foods, and configurable products like deli meats and steak cuts, at the same time and in the same website as their regular online grocery shop.

"Last month we hosted 25 retail executives across 10 retail brands at our bi-annual partner summit in Toronto, where they provide input into the innovation roadmap and influence the overall direction of the platform. It's exciting to see the number of partners almost double in the last year alone, with four retailers launching brand new Unata-powered digital experiences in the next six months," said Chris Bryson, Unata founder and CEO.