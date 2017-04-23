Edit ModuleShow Tags
Unilever to Acquire Sir Kensington’s

By Rebekah Marcarelli

Unilever has signed an agreement to acquire Sir Kensington’s, a New York-based condiment maker.

Sir Kensington’s has seen strong growth the past four years, and the product line now includes award-winning mustard, ketchup, mayonnaise and a vegan mayo made from aquafaba called Fabanaise. 

“We are excited to bring Sir Kensington’s into the Unilever family. Their mission to bring ‘integrity and charm to ordinary and overlooked food’ is very much in line with our Unilever Sustainable Living Plan,” says Kees Kruythoff, president, Unilever North America. “Sir Kensington’s is an innovative business with outstanding products and a leader in the organic and natural marketplace. We look forward to leveraging our joint understanding of food trends and consumer preferences to significantly grow the business.”

Matthew McCarthy, vice president of foods, Unilever North America, adds: “Sir Kensington's is a beautiful brand. The acquisition aligns perfectly with our global Sustainable Nutrition strategy, moving us forward on our mission to delight consumers, produce delicious food with less impact on the environment and promote nutritious cooking.”

