United Fresh Opens 2017 Caplan Family Business Scholarship Application Period

By Natalie Taylor

The United Fresh Produce Association has announced that the application period for the 2017 Frieda Rapoport Caplan Family Business Scholarship is now open.

The Frieda Rapoport Caplan Family Business Scholarship Program was founded in 2001 by sisters Karen Caplan and Jackie Caplan Wiggins in honor of their mother, Frieda Rapoport Caplan. The program provides the opportunity for representatives from family-owned businesses to attend the United Fresh Washington Conference. This year, scholarship recipients will receive complimentary airfare, hotel and registration to participate in the conference, September 18-20, in Washington, D.C. Applications must be received by August 11, 2017.

Each year, the scholarship committee reviews applicants for the program using several criteria, including each candidate’s interest in advocacy work and commitment to the produce industry.

“Thanks to the very generous support and leadership of the Caplan’s, family businesses throughout the industry can benefit from this exceptional leadership opportunity,” says Miriam Wolk, president of member services, United Fresh. “This year’s recipients will take part in all facets of The Washington Conference and acquire the skills they need to be effective advocates on the issues that impact their businesses and the fresh produce industry.”

The Washington Conference brings together hundreds of produce leaders from all sectors of the industry for education on critical industry issues such as immigration, trade, tax reform and nutrition. Attendees also take part in meetings with members of Congress, their staff and top regulatory officials. Scholarship recipients will have an opportunity to network with produce industry executives from across the country, as well as gain an understanding of the political process and how to advocate for their priority issues.