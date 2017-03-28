United Fresh Publishes Recall Resource Guide for Industry

By Natalie Taylor

The United Fresh Produce Association has published the Recall Resource Guide to help the produce industry better prepare for potential recall events as part of the association’s Recall Ready suite of services. The new resource provides a general overview and outline explaining why it is critical for companies to have a recall plan; the basic components of a recall plan and response processes; how a recall plan differs from a food safety plan and traceability; and offers additional recall-related resources. This publication, developed at the request of the United Fresh Produce Association’s Fresh-Cut Processor Board, is free for download for both members and non-members of United Fresh.

“The Recall Resource Guide is a valuable tool and is an initial step-by-step checklist for the produce industry, serving as a baseline to ensure companies are taking the correct precautionary steps to be prepared for potential product recalls,” says Dr. Jennifer McEntire, United Fresh Vice President of Food Safety & Technology. McEntire designed the resource guide with Amy Philpott, vice president, crisis services for Watson Green.

The United Fresh Recall Ready Program consists of exclusive education and training services. The initiative is a partnership between United Fresh and the legal and communications experts at OFW Law and Watson Green, which are among the food industry’s leading crisis counseling firms. With both groups working together, program participants learn how to execute a recall to protect public health, comply with all government requirements and minimize the impact on their business—all from top food safety and legal and crisis communications professionals.

To complement the new Recall Resource Guide, United Fresh has developed the Recall Ready Workshop, taking place April 10-11, 2017, in Orlando, Fla. The one-and-a-half day hands-on workshop will help teach the fundamentals of a product recall and test attendees in a real-to-life crisis simulation.