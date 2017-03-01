United Fresh Releases 2016 Year in Review FreshFacts on Retail Report

By Craig Levitt

Continued growth in fresh produce spend, highlighted by increased organic as well as innovative value-added products are covered in the United Fresh Produce Association’s 2016 Year in Review edition of the FreshFacts on Retail report. This report examines overall retail trends in produce for the past year, as well as launches new features designed to provide insights into performance and consumer data for fresh produce.

This Year in Review also features seasonal category deep dives on berries, avocados and grapes. The report features a spotlight on the impact of E-Commerce and Home Delivery, which may revolutionize the grocery shopping experience. A spotlight on organic produce notes purchasing trends, including organic preferences driving increased annual trips to the grocery store and higher overall spend.

“We’re seeing consumer-focused new variety development which are helping drive sales at retail from traditional commodities like table grapes as well as continued innovation within the value-added sector, including meal kits,” says Jeff Oberman, United Fresh Vice President of Trade Relations and United Fresh’s Retail-Foodservice Board liaison. “Consumers are seeking healthier foods and continue to choose fresh. In this report, we’re expanding our research to see how they might be ‘early adopters’ of online and home delivery solutions. The United Fresh Retail-Foodservice Board will continue to work to identify trends and data that can help our members customize their marketing and sales strategies.”

The FreshFacts on Retail report, produced in partnership with Nielsen Fresh and sponsored by Del Monte Fresh Produce, measures retail price and sales trends for the top 10 fruit and vegetable commodities as well as other value-added produce categories.