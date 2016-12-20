United Fresh Reports Q3 2016 Growth in Value-added and Organic Produce

By Lindsey Wojcik

Consistent growth in both the value-added and organic sectors highlight the United Fresh Produce Association’s Q3 2016 edition of the FreshFacts on Retail report. The publication examines retail trends in produce for the past quarter, including a section with insights on produce spending by different generations within multicultural groups.

This quarter’s report also features seasonal category deep dives on apples, citrus and cooking vegetables. There is also mention that foodservice produce trends continue to influence increased retail product availability and sales. A spotlight on organic produce notes purchasing trends, including organic preferences driving increased annual trips to the grocery store and higher overall spend.

“We’re seeing more and more diversity among consumers and their produce shopping preferences,” says Jeff Oberman, United Fresh vice president of trade relations and United Fresh’s retail-foodservice Board liaison. “Consumers are seeking healthier foods and turning to fresh, but it’s important for the industry to know the nuances of how geography, culture and generational trends affect their buying preferences. The Retail-Foodservice Board will continue to work to identify trends and data that can help our members customize their marketing and sales strategies.”

The FreshFacts on Retail report, produced in partnership with Nielsen Perishables Group and sponsored by Del Monte Fresh Produce, measures retail price and sales trends for the top 10 fruit and vegetable commodities as well as other value-added produce categories

The complete FreshFacts on Retail report can be downloaded free of charge for all United Fresh members ($50 for non-members) here.