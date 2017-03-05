United Fresh Start Foundation Accepting Applications for Community Grants Program

By Natalie Taylor

The United Fresh Start Foundation has begun accepting applications for its new Community Grants Program, established to help advance the organization’s mission to increase children’s access to fresh fruit and vegetables. The Community Grants Program extends the foundation’s work beyond the school day with the goal to provide children in communities across the country with access to fresh fruits and vegetables after school, on weekends, during summer breaks and in other creative venues.

Local community organizations and groups that share the United Fresh Start Foundation’s mission are encouraged to apply, as well as not-for-profit organizations that are focused on child nutrition, food access and creating healthy communities through increased access to fresh produce. Applications are due by Monday, April 20, 2017.

“As we rollout this new program, we are looking forward to engaging like-minded stakeholders and innovative community organizations that support our shared interests in increasing children’s access to fresh produce,” says United Fresh President and CEO Tom Stenzel. “There’s a lot of great work being done in communities across the country to address food insecurity, the childhood obesity epidemic, and to educate children about where their food comes from and the importance of eating fresh fruits and vegetables for better health. Our foundation is committed to helping our youngest generation develop lifelong healthy habits early-on by ensuring that access is not a barrier.”

The Community Grants Program will provide $25,000 in grants in 2017, with a maximum grant of $2,500. The foundation’s goal is to support as many community programs as possible, so grants may also be awarded in smaller amounts. Grant recipients will be notified by June 15, 2017, if they have been selected. Recipients must complete their work within one year of receiving grant funds, and will be required to submit post-grant feedback and evaluation