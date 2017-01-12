United Fresh Start Foundation Launches Community Grants Program

By Lindsey Wojcik

The United Fresh Start Foundation has launched a Community Grants Program to help advance the organization’s mission to increase children’s access to fresh fruit and vegetables.

The initiative will provide $25,000 in grants to local community organizations and groups that share the United Fresh Start Foundation’s commitment to increasing kids’ access to fresh produce, ensuring they develop healthy habits that will last a lifetime. The effort extends the foundation’s work beyond the school day and will provide children with fresh fruit and vegetables afterschool, on weekends and during summer breaks.

“Food insecurity and obesity are major challenges for millions of children across the country,” says United Fresh president and CEO Tom Stenzel. “We are proud of the work we have done in schools to increase fresh fruits and vegetables, but we know that many children need access when school is out. The program is designed to ensure kids have access throughout the day and the year.”

The Foundation is committing $25,000 to the 2017 Community Grants Program. Grants will be available in various amounts up to $2,500. Applications will be accepted this spring and the recipients will be announced during the United Fresh Show, which will be held in June in Chicago.