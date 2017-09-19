United Fresh and Western Growers Offer Recall Insurance for Produce Industry

By Natalie Taylor

The United Fresh Produce Association and Western Growers (WG) have teamed up to provide recall insurance to the fresh produce industry. The first-of-its-kind insurance program, called the Western Growers Shield, was specifically designed to protect food companies from recall liability.

“This program represents an innovative solution to a critical bottom line issue facing our members,” says Tom Stenzel, president, CEO at United Fresh. “Our Finance & Business Administration Council was very impressed with this program, and we look forward to working with the WG team to bring recall insurance to every segment of the fresh produce supply chain.”

United Fresh and WG entered into the formal marketing agreement to jointly promote the program. United Fresh will exclusively endorse and promote the Western Growers Shield’s encompassing property, contamination, recall, liability and non-physical damage loss of income.

“United Fresh and Western Growers have a long history of working together to promote the competitiveness and profitability of the fresh produce industry,” says Tom Nassif, president, CEO at Western Growers. “With United’s reach into states not currently served by WG, and relationships with food companies from farm to fork, this partnership is the next logical step in protecting the long-term viability of our collective memberships.”

Western Growers represents local and regional family farmers growing fresh produce in Arizona, California, Colorado and New Mexico. United Fresh and WG will also work together to provide several other proprietary WG solutions to the fresh produce industry.

